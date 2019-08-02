Reliance Trust Has Decreased Aflac (AFL) Holding By $340,000; Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF) Sentiment Is 1.44

Reliance Trust decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 18.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reliance Trust sold 6,800 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Reliance Trust holds 30,211 shares with $1.51M value, down from 37,011 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $38.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 4.36 million shares traded or 45.33% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc (MHF) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 13 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 9 sold and decreased their holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.36 million shares, up from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Raymond James. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Assocs Incorporated reported 8,025 shares stake. Kistler accumulated 19,412 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Company reported 43,628 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 59,331 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 16,343 are owned by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, St Germain D J has 0.08% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Legacy Prtnrs Inc owns 16,740 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 6,861 were reported by Gyroscope Capital Management Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Jnba reported 7.08% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.12% or 140,778 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.58% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 3.16M shares. Moreover, Matrix Asset Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6,201 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 23 shares.

Reliance Trust increased First Trust Europe Alphadex (FEP) stake by 9,750 shares to 30,182 valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) stake by 8,089 shares and now owns 22,311 shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) was raised too.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.60 million for 12.11 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. 27,120 shares were sold by Koide Masatoshi, worth $1.29 million on Monday, February 4. $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II. 2,000 shares were bought by Lloyd Karole, worth $99,659.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $163.11 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 18.17 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 80,742 shares traded or 119.60% up from the average. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. for 1.16 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 68,027 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 17,785 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,350 shares.