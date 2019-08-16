Reliance Trust Has Boosted Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Position By $504,360; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 213 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 150 sold and decreased their equity positions in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 96.36 million shares, down from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Helmerich & Payne Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 119 Increased: 152 New Position: 61.

Reliance Trust increased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) stake by 45.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reliance Trust acquired 11,208 shares as Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Reliance Trust holds 35,620 shares with $1.62 million value, up from 24,412 last quarter. Anadarko Petroleum Corp now has $36.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 159.94% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21M for 28.80 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 5.43% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for 81,477 shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 118,030 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has 2.69% invested in the company for 20,868 shares. The Texas-based Goodman Financial Corp has invested 2.68% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 201,137 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.83’s average target is -8.16% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Tuesday, May 7 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of APC in report on Monday, April 15 to “Sector Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Company owns 7,833 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West invested 0.34% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Security Trust holds 0.04% or 2,440 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 393,497 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 71,271 shares. Pnc Services Gp reported 225,149 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 35,812 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 58,427 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 22,100 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 5,083 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 137,227 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 87,925 shares. Westport Asset Inc has invested 0.88% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Epoch Investment Prtn, a New York-based fund reported 2.01 million shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 214,814 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Reliance Trust decreased Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etft (SCHD) stake by 8,939 shares to 83,899 valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) stake by 12,056 shares and now owns 804,662 shares. Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) was reduced too.