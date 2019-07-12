Reliance Trust Decreased Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $384,300; American Investment Services Has Upped Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $2.93 Million

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $142.23. About 154,868 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,292 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 17,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 184,957 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,779 shares to 152,163 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd by 8,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Could Drive PepsiCo’s Earnings Decline In Q2 2019? – Forbes” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: CDW, Bristol-Myers, Celgene, PepsiCo and Northrop – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

