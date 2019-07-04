Reliance Trust Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Position By $384,300; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering South32 Limited (LON:S32)

Reliance Trust decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 18.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reliance Trust sold 3,150 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Reliance Trust holds 14,292 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 17,442 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $187.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.86 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Among 4 analysts covering South32 Limited (LON:S32), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. South32 Limited had 17 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The stock of South32 Limited (LON:S32) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by HSBC. HSBC maintained the shares of S32 in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of South32 Limited (LON:S32) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 18 by UBS. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 220 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. See South32 Limited (LON:S32) latest ratings:

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining firm primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has market cap of 8.99 billion GBP. The firm has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It has a 6.52 P/E ratio. It also exports its products.

The stock decreased 1.70% or GBX 3.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 179.2. About 154,266 shares traded. South32 Limited (LON:S32) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, February 19.

Reliance Trust increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 2,421 shares to 8,105 valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 2,204 shares and now owns 7,661 shares. First Trust Europe Alphadex (FEP) was raised too.