Reliance Trust Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $429,624 as Valuation Rose; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.56 Million

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust analyzed 3,672 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 115,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, down from 119,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77M shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd analyzed 2,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 1.74% or 12,768 shares. Burke Herbert Comml Bank Trust Co has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1.84M are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Nadler Fincl Grp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,647 shares. Wright has 3.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,305 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Lc invested in 0.62% or 4,850 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt LP invested in 0.79% or 20,120 shares. Herald Limited has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,095 are held by Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department. Banque Pictet Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 296,198 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 2,595 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 642 are owned by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2019

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares to 26,882 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,579 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" on June 03, 2019

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,904 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).