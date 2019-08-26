Reliance Trust Continues to Hold Position in At&T (T); Schwartz Investment Counsel Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Holding

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 150,750 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 100,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $203.27. About 370,216 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M

Reliance Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 9,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 152,163 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 142,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 7.83M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.58% or 143,826 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Asset One Limited owns 4.03M shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Sabal Trust accumulated 18,250 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 413,212 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.31% or 170,137 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Llc accumulated 4,654 shares. Family Firm invested in 6,728 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn reported 0.84% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.81M shares. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 96,188 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,200 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 48,567 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – FreightWaves NOW: Emerging Supply Chains, Mid-August Market Surge – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Shareholders Feel About The 78% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 12,056 shares to 804,662 shares, valued at $32.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 17,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,122 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,000 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Management Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) stated it has 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 0.08% or 7,154 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.37% or 18,906 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie owns 7,758 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 162,940 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.40 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Advisory Service Net Limited Com reported 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Marvin & Palmer Assoc Incorporated owns 28,900 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 136 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amica Mutual Company reported 4,048 shares. Wms Limited Liability has 2,799 shares. Capital Counsel Limited Company has 331,677 shares for 4.28% of their portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A owns 25,876 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs has 2.42% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.