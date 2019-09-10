Reliance Trust Boosted Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding by $504,360 as Share Price Rose; Sterling Investment Management Increases Holding in Pfizer (PFE)

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 23.22 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 35,620 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 24,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 177.24% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Oslo Asset Mgmt As invested in 7.25% or 711,100 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 808 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc owns 1.18M shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 1,697 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thomas White holds 6,455 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has 1,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 23.29 million are owned by Clearbridge Invests Llc. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0.04% or 106,519 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has 0.04% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 16,265 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.73 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Adage Prns Grp Ltd reported 1.09% stake.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,672 shares to 115,805 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,292 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 37,985 shares to 67,494 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,757 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).