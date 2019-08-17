Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $2.10 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Cut Stake as Market Value Rose

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 1,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 87,999 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76 million, down from 89,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 23,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 399,581 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.07M, up from 376,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $97.59. About 807,200 shares traded or 62.66% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Informat (NYSE:FIS) by 17,179 shares to 529,906 shares, valued at $59.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (Put) (NYSE:FE) by 214,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,300 shares, and cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 92,337 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 465 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 109,313 shares. Luminus Mngmt Limited Com invested in 1.33% or 686,847 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Retirement Of Alabama holds 159,715 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pettee has 0.6% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 10,592 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 500 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 6,318 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 79,510 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.3% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Fifth Third Bank invested in 0% or 142 shares.

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Jefferies Says Higher Prices Make Top Steel Plays Solid Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SLS Core Stage Receives Four RS-25 Engines for First Flight – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is UnitedHealth (UNH) Stock a Buy Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited holds 5,207 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Personal Cap Advsrs has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Duff & Phelps Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,450 shares. Argent Tru Company has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.45% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 571 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Com owns 37,086 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. West Oak Ltd Company holds 594 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.15% or 4.43 million shares. Eastern State Bank owns 67,713 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 228,432 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 14,673 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Management reported 62,766 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.