Reliance Steel (Plus) Aluminum (RS) Holder American International Group Lowered Stake by $760,050; Shaker Financial Services Has Lifted Its Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stake by $759,122

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel (Plus) Aluminum (RS) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 8,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 147,216 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 155,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel (Plus) Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.71. About 347,206 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 58,394 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 277,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 219,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 312,732 shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) by 151,346 shares to 78,296 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ by 122,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,399 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 48,000 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated holds 12,395 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.11% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Rmb Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Brown Advisory invested in 62,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Mraz Amerine Associates owns 94,357 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 263,498 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cohen Steers Inc invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Creative Planning holds 12,631 shares. 92,929 are held by First Republic Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Serv Gp Inc has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company owns 23,164 shares. Gradient Lc holds 144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 421,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97M for 12.46 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.