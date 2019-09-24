Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Value Rose While Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Upped by $3.64 Million Its Position; Heronetta Management LP Lowered Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $791,448 as Market Value Rose

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 175.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 38,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 60,700 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.74M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $101.27. About 347,129 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS)

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 28,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 860,080 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.83 million, down from 888,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 3.56 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.80 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19,700 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 284,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.