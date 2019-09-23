Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holder Natixis Has Raised Its Holding by $1.28 Million; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Cut by $355,696 as Market Value Declined

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $774,000, down from 597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $14.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1779.79. About 1.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon

Natixis increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 44.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 13,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 43,817 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, up from 30,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $101.62. About 68,835 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS)

Natixis, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 69,258 shares to 124,936 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 96.73 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

