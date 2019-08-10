Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Market Valuation Rose While Hightower Advisors Lifted Stake; As Ibm (IBM) Share Value Rose, John G Ullman & Associates Has Lifted by $762,810 Its Stake

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 5,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 49,416 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 44,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 5,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 55,127 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 49,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 585,124 shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 269,385 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability owns 59 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 1.04M shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 3,350 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com reported 4,919 shares. Globeflex LP has invested 0.15% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,360 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 3,675 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% stake. Northpointe Cap Limited Co holds 1.38% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 48,440 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 319 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). King Luther Cap Management owns 158,825 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 71,235 shares to 34,440 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,749 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 39,680 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Texas-based Holt Capital Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Lp has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Private Wealth Partners Llc holds 2,327 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 4,694 shares. Fenimore Asset reported 8,747 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Lord Abbett And Company Llc has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pettyjohn Wood White, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,800 shares. Professional Advisory has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Allstate holds 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 56,512 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 1.65 million shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 44,284 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

