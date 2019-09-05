Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Cut Position by $1.02 Million as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Decreased Holding by $822,150

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 31.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 11,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 24,317 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 35,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.12. About 518,754 shares traded or 5.85% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 282,018 shares to 6.71M shares, valued at $517.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 17,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 17.77% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $132.65M for 12.45 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd owns 20,360 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 109,313 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 151,789 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 7,400 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 1,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co holds 3.92% or 451,721 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 75,325 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Moreover, Profund Ltd has 0.03% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 7,165 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 190,350 shares. Smithfield reported 105 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 18,973 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 725,310 shares. Jensen Inv Management stated it has 18,522 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Ltd reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 383,144 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 177,539 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited holds 4,844 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Moreover, Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 1.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5.34 million were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3.21 million shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Liability Company has 11.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 216,128 shares. Proffitt Goodson invested in 0.44% or 9,116 shares. Argyle Mgmt invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc has 6,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kessler Investment Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Franklin Street Nc stated it has 4.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington Tru has 284,001 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.