Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Share Price Rose While Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Its Stake; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 86,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 305,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 218,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.29. About 1.58 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,721 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, down from 457,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 513,987 shares traded or 21.02% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 99,302 shares to 367,267 shares, valued at $69.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 64,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,268 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) Beats Q4 Earnings, Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Analog Devices, At Home, Boston Beer, PagSeguro, Redfin, Sirius XM, United Tech and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWS, SRE, FIS, ADI: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Com Ltd Liability Company accumulated 141 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 41,087 shares. 23,000 are held by Harvey Ptnrs Limited Liability. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 17,200 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 305,758 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc reported 923 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1,094 shares. 48,190 are owned by Amalgamated Bank. 410 are owned by Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Lc. 1.11M are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Boussard Gavaudan Invest Mgmt Llp owns 372,168 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 241 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us invested in 2,034 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc accumulated 16,618 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.56% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Olympic Steel Should Acquire A.M. Castle – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Major averages close at record highs on dovish Fed hopes – Reuters” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 13,995 shares to 32,641 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.51M for 8.74 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.