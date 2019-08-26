Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

We are comparing Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) and Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 91 0.55 N/A 9.26 10.80 Gibraltar Industries Inc. 40 1.28 N/A 1.90 21.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Gibraltar Industries Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) and Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0.00% 13% 7.6% Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Competitively, Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Gibraltar Industries Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.85% for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. with average target price of $110.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares and 0% of Gibraltar Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 7.36% 4.64% 11.04% 23.2% 10.03% 40.44% Gibraltar Industries Inc. 3.03% 4.88% 4.23% 18.33% -1.57% 16.44%

For the past year Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. beats Gibraltar Industries Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing. The company also fabricates and distributes structural steel components and parts; offers inventory management services; distributes alloy, carbon, and stainless steel bar and plate products; steel and non-ferrous metal products; and aerospace metals, including aluminum, steel, titanium, nickel alloys, and aluminum bronze, offering full or cut to size materials. It serves general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy and auto industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, small machine shops, and fabricators. It operates through a network of metals service centers in approximately 300 locations in 39 states in the United States, as well as in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. The company markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.