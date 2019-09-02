Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Both Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) and Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems Inc. 2 1.32 N/A -0.45 0.00 Wrap Technologies Inc. 6 614.13 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rekor Systems Inc. and Wrap Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wrap Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rekor Systems Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Wrap Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 and its Quick Ratio is 12.3. Wrap Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rekor Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.6% of Rekor Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5% of Wrap Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Rekor Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Wrap Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rekor Systems Inc. 8% 126.18% 554.45% 567.7% 220% 564.62% Wrap Technologies Inc. -4.55% -20.72% -28.06% 43.88% 100.83% 53.02%

For the past year Rekor Systems Inc. was more bullish than Wrap Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wrap Technologies Inc. beats Rekor Systems Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.