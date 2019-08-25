Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)

As Security & Protection Services businesses, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) and Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems Inc. 2 1.36 N/A -0.45 0.00 Nxt-ID Inc. 1 0.61 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Rekor Systems Inc. and Nxt-ID Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nxt-ID Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rekor Systems Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Nxt-ID Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Rekor Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nxt-ID Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rekor Systems Inc. and Nxt-ID Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 11.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of Rekor Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, Nxt-ID Inc. has 13.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rekor Systems Inc. 8% 126.18% 554.45% 567.7% 220% 564.62% Nxt-ID Inc. -17.87% -38.79% -43.14% -60.68% -71.78% -32.35%

For the past year Rekor Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Nxt-ID Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rekor Systems Inc. beats Nxt-ID Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nxt-ID, Inc., a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers World Ventures SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, a travel company with approximately 500,000 members; and develops NXT SmartPay, a standalone solution with the ability to make payments on various devices through magnetic stripes, as well as through interaction with a terminal through EMC, near field communication (NFC), or barcode functionality. The company also provides Wi-Mag, an antenna and payment technology solution that is embedded in a mobile device to make wireless payments at various point-of sale terminals, which do not require NFC or EMV; and IoT Stamp, a connected electronics module that fits within various devices, including smartcards or watch bands. In addition, it offers monitored and non-monitored personal emergency response systems. Further, the company engages in developing MobileBio VoiceMatch, a method of recognizing speakers and specific words through multi-factor recognition; and facial recognition products, such as 3D FaceMatch and 3D SketchArtist for access control, law enforcement, and travel and immigration. It intends to serve companies, individuals, law enforcement, the defense industry, and the U.S. Department of Defense. Nxt-ID, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.