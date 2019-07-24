Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) Reaches $3.97 After 9.00% Up Move; Roumell Asset Management Has Upped By $410,880 Its Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Holding

The stock of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.07% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 702,292 shares traded or 94.76% up from the average. Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) has declined 69.88% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.31% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $76.95 million company. It was reported on Jul, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $4.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:REKR worth $6.93M more.

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) stake by 18.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roumell Asset Management Llc acquired 34,240 shares as Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR)’s stock declined 14.13%. The Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 221,610 shares with $2.74 million value, up from 187,370 last quarter. Sierra Wireless Inc now has $432.88 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 89,952 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 27.27% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENT NOMINATES JUSU SAFFA AS FINANCE MINISTER; 01/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENT NAMES MANYEH AS MINES MINISTER: SLBC; 05/04/2018 – Opposition leader sworn in as Sierra Leone president after run-off; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 463.8 Million Leones 91-day Bills On Mar 14; 05/04/2018 – Sierra Club Likes Wind Farms — Just Not This New Jersey One; 03/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $195M-$203M; 04/04/2018 – Opposition’s Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency -certified tallies; 07/05/2018 – REG-Bank of Åland Plc: Managers’ Transactions (November Sierra Ab); 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R–Neuroradiological Services for the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System -; 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PARTY ASKS COURT TO VOID PRESIDENTIAL VOTE RESULT

Among 3 analysts covering Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sierra Wireless had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) earned “Neutral” rating by First Analysis on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 15. The stock of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research.

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oxide Gold Drilling Commences at Kharmagtai – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Rekor Systems (REKR) Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Bid Price Rule – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rekor Systems Selected by Nokia to Provide Automatic License Plate Reader Software as Part of Nokia’s Analytics Solutions – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.