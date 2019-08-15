Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) Reaches $2.89 After 9.00% Up Move; Ack Asset Management Upped By $4.86 Billion Its Mobl (MOBL) Position

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Mobl (MOBL) stake by 92.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 986,700 shares as Mobl (MOBL)’s stock rose 17.35%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 2.06 million shares with $10.13B value, up from 1.07 million last quarter. Mobl now has $729.61 million valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 537,491 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN

The stock of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 356,419 shares traded. Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) has risen 220.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 220.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $56.02 million company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $3.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:REKR worth $5.04 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 300 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 0% stake. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc holds 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 64,729 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 30,100 shares. 32,152 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Archon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 444,665 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 68,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl accumulated 21,037 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Mellon has 375,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 27,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Limited Com holds 0.05% or 287,131 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 1.40 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 478,756 shares.

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc., provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition systems. The company has market cap of $56.02 million. The Company’s ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions include mobile license plate recognition (LPR) systems, fixed LPR systems, Move Over law enforcement, school bus stop-arm enforcement, red light and speed enforcement, parking enforcement, and citation management.