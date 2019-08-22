Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Security & Protection Services company, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rekor Systems Inc. has 4.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.58% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Rekor Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.37% of all Security & Protection Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Rekor Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Rekor Systems Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Rekor Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.22 2.84

The potential upside of the rivals is 50.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rekor Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rekor Systems Inc. 8% 126.18% 554.45% 567.7% 220% 564.62% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year Rekor Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Rekor Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rekor Systems Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Rekor Systems Inc.’s rivals have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rekor Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rekor Systems Inc.

Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Rekor Systems Inc.’s competitors beat Rekor Systems Inc.