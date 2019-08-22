Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Security & Protection Services company, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Rekor Systems Inc. has 4.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.58% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Rekor Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.37% of all Security & Protection Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Rekor Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rekor Systems Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|105.72%
|41.17%
|7.56%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Rekor Systems Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rekor Systems Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|23.02M
|21.78M
|80.81
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Rekor Systems Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rekor Systems Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|2.22
|2.84
The potential upside of the rivals is 50.97%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rekor Systems Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rekor Systems Inc.
|8%
|126.18%
|554.45%
|567.7%
|220%
|564.62%
|Industry Average
|4.48%
|18.00%
|74.69%
|76.56%
|67.59%
|75.29%
For the past year Rekor Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Rekor Systems Inc.’s competitors.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rekor Systems Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Rekor Systems Inc.’s rivals have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rekor Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rekor Systems Inc.
Dividends
Rekor Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Rekor Systems Inc.’s competitors beat Rekor Systems Inc.
