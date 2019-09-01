Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Stock Rose While Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cut Stake by $1.28 Million; Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $4.70 Million

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SEC awards Merrill Lynch whistleblowers a record $83 million; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Incorporated (Order Under Rule 506(d)(2)(ii) of ohe Securities Act of 1933; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 9,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 55,656 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 64,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $153.97. About 390,168 shares traded or 32.35% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Llc holds 0% or 2,983 shares. Smith Moore accumulated 6,268 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 1.82M shares. 114,795 were reported by Hallmark Cap Mgmt. Connable Office owns 2,546 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 1,577 shares. Focused Wealth Inc holds 1,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 31,759 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0.03% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 2.01M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 33,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Anderson Hoagland And invested in 1.36% or 15,591 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 650 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 14,183 shares. 6,058 were accumulated by Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd.

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Reinsurance Group of America Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (NYSE:SHW) by 14,152 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 6,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America’s Stock May Be Heading For A World Of Pain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares to 14,362 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,112 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).