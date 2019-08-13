Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Stake Upped by Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd; Wynnefield Capital Upped Its Landec (LNDC) Holding

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 45,429 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 14,183 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $147.48. About 273,727 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 50,173 shares to 734,259 shares, valued at $39.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 3,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,267 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

