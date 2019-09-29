Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Stake Held by American Century Companies Inc; Accenture Plc Cls A Usd (ACN) Market Value Rose While Windward Capital Management Company Lowered by $431,112 Its Holding

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cls A Usd (ACN) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 2,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 159,357 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.44 million, down from 161,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cls A Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 2.01M shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 30,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.89 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $160.46. About 232,876 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.08% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Sei Investments owns 0.03% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 61,119 shares. Sit Investment Associate Inc owns 54,215 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 45,405 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.07% or 140,750 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 1,630 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.04% or 6,560 shares. First Personal reported 0% stake. Nwq Inv Limited Liability has 22,560 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Korea Invest has 0.01% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.22% or 961,839 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.88M shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 187,714 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New by 1,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,730 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

