Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Share Value Rose While Alliancebernstein LP Lifted by $36.70 Million Its Position; American Money Management Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $2.34 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 260,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The hedge fund held 2.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.30M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $147.28. About 281,903 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,393 shares to 37,430 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 573,736 shares to 730,508 shares, valued at $29.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 2.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.35 million shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.