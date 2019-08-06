Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to pay $0.70 on Aug 29, 2019; Nordea Investment Management Ab Upped Its Dana (DAN) Position

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Dana (DAN) stake by 242.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 155,200 shares as Dana (DAN)’s stock declined 12.70%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 219,105 shares with $3.89 million value, up from 63,905 last quarter. Dana now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 2.83M shares traded or 51.41% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Deal Allows Dana Access to eDrive Technology at Low Value; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 14/05/2018 – Dana Supports American Bar Association Diversity Resolution 113; 13/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: FTSE 100 falls as Dana boss meets with GKN shareholders to fend off Melrose bid; 26/03/2018 – DANA ALSO DOUBLES SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC SAYS RELATING TO DEAL WITH GKN, 3-YR IMPLEMENTATION COST EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $250 MLN – $300 MLN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – DANA OPEN TO U.K. SECONDARY LISTING TO WIN OVER GKN HOLDERS: FT; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS DANA FIRST-TIME ‘BB+’ IDR; OUTLOOK STABLE

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) is expected to pay $0.70 on Aug 29, 2019. (NYSE:RGA) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.70 dividend. Reinsurance Group of America Inc’s current price of $147.42 translates into 0.47% yield. Reinsurance Group of America Inc’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $147.42. About 360,768 shares traded or 31.65% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company has market cap of $9.25 billion. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Amp Cap Invsts invested 0.03% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Bb&T Secs Llc reported 2,994 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 24,507 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 6,375 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership has 0.41% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Envestnet Asset reported 48,347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Company invested in 7,832 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group stated it has 683,291 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 7,454 shares. Century invested in 0.16% or 1.08M shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Sei Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 60,394 shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.02% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $137,315 activity. Another trade for 2,753 shares valued at $394,199 was made by Laughlin John P Jr on Thursday, February 7. $137,315 worth of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) was sold by HENDERSON ALAN C.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stake by 10,755 shares to 37,444 valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) stake by 260,179 shares and now owns 220,600 shares. Cliffs was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dana Holding has $24 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 54.00% above currents $14.5 stock price. Dana Holding had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 19. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Barclays Capital maintained Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability holds 21,780 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). James Research invested in 0.34% or 297,267 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 636,421 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hsbc Plc stated it has 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 22,100 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs has invested 0.08% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). California-based Everett Harris And Communication Ca has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 114,855 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 3,864 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.11% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Cibc Ww Inc holds 0% or 19,700 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.72M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).