Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to pay $0.70 on Aug 29, 2019; National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Sentiment Is 1.05

National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 58 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 55 decreased and sold their equity positions in National Bank Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 27.38 million shares, up from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding National Bank Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 45 Increased: 44 New Position: 14.

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) is expected to pay $0.70 on Aug 29, 2019. (NYSE:RGA) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.70 dividend. Reinsurance Group of America Inc’s current price of $152.16 translates into 0.46% yield. Reinsurance Group of America Inc’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $152.16. About 388,127 shares traded or 43.78% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group holds 2,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Captrust Finance Advsr stated it has 1,314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 102,298 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Natixis owns 0.04% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 46,252 shares. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 25 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Com owns 69,967 shares. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 8,676 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 0.13% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 3,946 shares. Pnc Service Group Inc reported 4,835 shares. 8,479 are owned by Gluskin Sheff &. 230,184 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability. Prudential Fincl stated it has 511,500 shares. 6,058 are owned by Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $531,514 activity. Laughlin John P Jr sold $394,199 worth of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) on Thursday, February 7. HENDERSON ALAN C sold $137,315 worth of stock or 947 shares.

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GameStop Doubles-Down on Retail Innovation, Partners with R/GA to Re-Design the Future of the Cultural Gaming Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RGA, Horace Mann wrap up $2.9B annuity reinsurance deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company has market cap of $9.55 billion. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.17% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation for 464,143 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 665,778 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.83% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 292,656 shares.

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 138,764 shares traded or 20.44% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.21M for 14.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 14.76 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.