Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Stock Price Rose While Denali Advisors Raised Stake; Banbury Partners Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Cut as Share Value Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $157.14. About 134,093 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 62,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.78M, down from 312,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 938,585 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.22 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $531,514 activity. The insider Laughlin John P Jr sold 2,753 shares worth $394,199.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,500 shares to 128,678 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 128,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).