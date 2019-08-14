Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Holder Meeder Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $985,731 as Shares Rose; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shares Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) by 78.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 6,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 1,938 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 8,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $147.86. About 337,614 shares traded or 19.77% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 52,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.45 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 873,928 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb)

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RGA Announces Annuity In-Force Block Transactions with John Hancock and Reinsurance Transactions with Manulife Canada – Business Wire” on November 01, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Reinsurance Group of America Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Reinsurance Group of America and RenaissanceRe Launch Langhorne Re – Business Wire” on January 11, 2018. More interesting news about Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2,798 shares to 10,061 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Bbva Compass National Bank has 0.08% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 9,054 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 87,847 are owned by Skyline Asset Mngmt L P. Captrust, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,314 shares. Fil Limited owns 107,203 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 297,234 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.1% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 33,403 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 52,818 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 4,948 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability invested in 2,994 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 0.04% or 1,613 shares. New York-based Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 41,618 were accumulated by Amp Invsts. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,785 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Fdx Advisors has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Schroder Investment reported 564,337 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 12,021 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na has 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 6,776 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 10,176 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 103,866 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd stated it has 60,894 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 23,347 shares. Atria Investments Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The accumulated 82,918 shares. Riverpark stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Daiwa Grp Inc reported 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 54,734 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).