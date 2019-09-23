Reinsurance Group of America, (RGA) EPS Estimated At $3.42; Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 177 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 126 sold and reduced their stakes in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The funds in our database now have: 145.98 million shares, up from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Omega Healthcare Investors Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 89 Increased: 129 New Position: 48.

Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report $3.42 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 15.14% from last quarter’s $4.03 EPS. RGA’s profit would be $214.65M giving it 11.60 P/E if the $3.42 EPS is correct. After having $3.31 EPS previously, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s analysts see 3.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $158.66. About 491,656 shares traded or 58.42% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA)

Legg Mason Inc. holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for 1,435 shares. Edmp Inc. owns 117,905 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, V3 Capital Management L.P. has 2.78% invested in the company for 353,400 shares. The Michigan-based White Pine Investment Co has invested 2.75% in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 84,311 shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 32.27 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.54 million for 13.83 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company has market cap of $9.96 billion. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry.

Among 2 analysts covering Reinsurance Group of Americaorporated (NYSE:RGA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Reinsurance Group of Americaorporated has $18100 highest and $14200 lowest target. $157’s average target is -1.05% below currents $158.66 stock price. Reinsurance Group of Americaorporated had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9.

