Reinsurance Group of America, (RGA) Analysts See $3.42 EPS; C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shorts Up By 0.05%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) had an increase of 0.05% in short interest. CHRW’s SI was 13.06M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.05% from 13.05 million shares previously. With 1.32 million avg volume, 10 days are for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s short sellers to cover CHRW’s short positions. The SI to C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s float is 9.66%. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 673,091 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable

Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report $3.42 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 15.14% from last quarter’s $4.03 EPS. RGA’s profit would be $214.65 million giving it 11.73 P/E if the $3.42 EPS is correct. After having $3.31 EPS previously, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s analysts see 3.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $160.46. About 222,393 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity. 1,202 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares with value of $99,985 were bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.34 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 16.82 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company has market cap of $10.07 billion. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. It has a 13.16 P/E ratio. The firm also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry.