Reinsurance Group of America, (RGA) Analysts See $3.40 EPS; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Sentiment Is 1.17

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 7 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 6 trimmed and sold stock positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 647,620 shares, up from 569,900 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report $3.40 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 9.68% from last quarter’s $3.1 EPS. RGA’s profit would be $212.70 million giving it 11.67 P/E if the $3.40 EPS is correct. After having $2.61 EPS previously, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s analysts see 30.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $158.67. About 95,333 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company has market cap of $9.93 billion. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $531,514 activity. $137,315 worth of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) was sold by HENDERSON ALAN C. The insider Laughlin John P Jr sold 2,753 shares worth $394,199.

The stock increased 1.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 27,408 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) has risen 14.93% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $365.72 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

