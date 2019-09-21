Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) and Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Comparing side by side

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) and Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), both competing one another are Life Insurance companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 151 0.74 N/A 11.18 13.95 Lincoln National Corporation 62 0.71 N/A 7.03 9.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Lincoln National Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Lincoln National Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and Lincoln National Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% Lincoln National Corporation 0.00% 10% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. From a competition point of view, Lincoln National Corporation has a 1.89 beta which is 89.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and Lincoln National Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Lincoln National Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s consensus price target is $157, while its potential downside is -1.05%. Meanwhile, Lincoln National Corporation’s consensus price target is $71.33, while its potential upside is 17.45%. The data provided earlier shows that Lincoln National Corporation appears more favorable than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of Lincoln National Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Lincoln National Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated -1.82% -0.78% 4.76% 8.97% 11.47% 11.19% Lincoln National Corporation -2.13% -0.31% -1.07% 12.85% -4.07% 27.34%

For the past year Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has weaker performance than Lincoln National Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated beats Lincoln National Corporation.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions. The companyÂ’s products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL, term life insurance, indexed universal life insurance, and employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, as well as group life, disability, and dental products. It also provides various plan investment vehicles, including individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; single and survivorship versions of UL and VUL, including corporate-owned UL and VUL, and bank-owned UL and VUL insurance products; and group non-medical insurance products, principally term life, universal life, disability, dental, vision, accident, and critical illness insurance to the employer market place through various forms of contributory and non-contributory plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.