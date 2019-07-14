Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Life Insurance company, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has 94.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.69% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.69% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.00% 8.90% 1.20% Industry Average 7.53% 13.13% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated N/A 147 13.19 Industry Average 1.10B 14.60B 14.81

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.14 1.00 2.08

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated currently has a consensus price target of $145, suggesting a potential downside of -9.26%. The potential upside of the rivals is 54.36%. Based on the results shown earlier, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.33% -0.85% 3.51% -0.85% -1.78% 5.18% Industry Average 1.97% 6.14% 12.90% 21.93% 36.93% 17.01%

For the past year Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has weaker performance than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.68 shows that Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s peers are 15.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.