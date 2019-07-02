Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Life Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 146 0.75 N/A 11.18 13.19 FGL Holdings 8 1.58 N/A 0.42 20.48

In table 1 we can see Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and FGL Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FGL Holdings has lower revenue and earnings than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than FGL Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% FGL Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and FGL Holdings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 FGL Holdings 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is $148, with potential downside of -5.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 80% of FGL Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of FGL Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.33% -0.85% 3.51% -0.85% -1.78% 5.18% FGL Holdings -2.06% 1.42% 8.35% 8.49% -4.36% 28.53%

For the past year Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has weaker performance than FGL Holdings

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated beats FGL Holdings.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. The company sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.