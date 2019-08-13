Reinsurance Group Amer (RGA) Share Value Rose While Bessemer Group Trimmed Its Stake; Df Dent & Co Stake in Allstate (ALL) Lowered as Stock Rose

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer (RGA) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 10,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 13,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $147.48. About 273,727 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 8,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 29,433 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 37,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.85. About 1.01M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.13M shares stake. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 5,089 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 14,183 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Prudential Public Lc reported 108,900 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv LP reported 213,285 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 333,347 shares. Hrt Fin Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Kbc Nv reported 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Gam Ag reported 4,789 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 284,750 are held by Invesco Limited.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18,400 shares to 86,200 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 859 are owned by Duncker Streett And. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% or 2,489 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Com holds 332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Pension Serv reported 433,206 shares. 955 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Harding Loevner LP holds 3,058 shares. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 694,893 shares. Bowling Management Lc holds 0.04% or 2,351 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na invested in 0.05% or 126,171 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 31,239 shares. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) invested in 0.13% or 81,286 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 1.70 million shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 13,970 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc accumulated 6,873 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv owns 3,681 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 46,042 shares to 66,366 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lithia Motors Inc Cl A (NYSE:LAD) by 17,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).