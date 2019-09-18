Reinsurance Group Amer (RGA) Share Value Rose While Bessemer Group Increased Its Position; As Meta Finl Group (CASH) Share Value Rose, Cranbrook Wealth Management Lowered by $4.96 Million Its Holding

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer (RGA) by 63.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 6,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 17,359 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, up from 10,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $158.92. About 269,740 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 270,385 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DMC Global Increases Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: PLD, STOR, WLTW, NLY, EFC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

