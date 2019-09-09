Reinhart Partners Trimmed Position in Masco (MAS) by $12.44 Million; Shikiar Asset Management Position in Vicor (VICR) Has Lowered by $1.60 Million

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 101,853 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Masco (MAS) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 318,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 494,051 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42M, down from 812,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Masco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 1.46M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.04 million for 53.10 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4,160 shares to 37,395 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 29,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 184,371 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 155,253 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 40,250 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Parametric Associate Lc has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.82% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Artemis Inv Llp holds 151,629 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 6,896 shares. Shine Advisory Service has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 132 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 6,811 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vicor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for VICR – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: TRUP, VICR, CRC – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.49M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.