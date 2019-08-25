Reinhart Partners Trimmed Position in Gentex Com (GNTX) by $575,720 as Stock Price Rose; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $688,432

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 81,401 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, down from 91,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.91M shares traded or 17.98% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 28,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 175,879 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 204,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 1.10 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated reported 89,475 shares stake. Beacon Fin Gp holds 0.05% or 4,564 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.46% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 16,310 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 34,832 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 864,584 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 1.98 million shares or 0.85% of the stock. Horrell Cap Inc has 36 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.19% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blb&B Limited Company holds 0.08% or 10,270 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 86,532 shares. Central National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest owns 40,257 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 9,460 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 18,236 shares to 916,311 shares, valued at $49.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 11,003 shares to 46,623 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc Shs 1 C (NYSE:STAY) by 71,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco Com (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Chiodo Matthew bought 120 shares worth $2,510. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cummins (CMI) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Rides on Expansion, High Costs Hurt – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Penske Automotive (PAG) Lags Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Announces Sale of EIS to Audax – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex (GNTX) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.