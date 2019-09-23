Reinhart Partners Trimmed By $562,680 Its Loews Com (L) Holding; Shorts at Parsley Energy Class A (PE) Raised By 12.48%

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Loews Corp Com (L) stake by 3.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 10,420 shares as Loews Corp Com (L)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 271,409 shares with $14.84M value, down from 281,829 last quarter. Loews Corp Com now has $15.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 108,034 shares traded. Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Parsley Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PE) had an increase of 12.48% in short interest. PE's SI was 11.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.48% from 9.92 million shares previously. With 4.93M avg volume, 2 days are for Parsley Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PE)'s short sellers to cover PE's short positions. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 1.11M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased First Hawaiian Inc Com stake by 38,786 shares to 219,038 valued at $5.67M in 2019Q2. It also upped Marcus & Millichap Inc Com (NYSE:MMI) stake by 94,784 shares and now owns 241,167 shares. 1St Source Corp Com (NASDAQ:SRCE) was raised too.

Analysts await Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.46M for 20.95 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Lcws Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. 22,445 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 15.86M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.09% in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L). Korea Inv Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L) or 83,066 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L). Swiss State Bank holds 913,319 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 10,258 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L) for 238,992 shares. Fort LP owns 0.01% invested in Lcws Corporation (NYSE:L) for 914 shares. Brandes Prns LP has 81,551 shares. Aviva Public Lc accumulated 100,384 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 145,500 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.83 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 19.96 P/E ratio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry had bought 1,985 shares worth $34,738.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 39.36% above currents $18.42 stock price. Parsley Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $3300 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sir Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1.80M shares or 5.96% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Com owns 294,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hellman Jordan Mngmt Company Ma has 0.5% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 19,247 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 42,396 shares. York Advsr Lc accumulated 1.83% or 2.37M shares. Mackenzie invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 215,734 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fil holds 136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 53,872 shares. Salient Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 92,615 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc has invested 0.46% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Company reported 254,581 shares. Twin Tree Management L P has 10,266 shares.

