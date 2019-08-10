Reinhart Partners Stake in Trueblue Com (TBI) Lifted by $722,062 as Stock Declined; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $608,304 as Stock Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $346.7. About 476,474 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Trueblue Inc Com (TBI) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 31,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 119,859 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 88,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 248,128 shares traded or 21.10% up from the average. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 20/03/2018 – TrueBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 53c; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard; 03/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: #BREAKING: Suspect wanted in Wilson County added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TBI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 66,779 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 5.97M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Victory Capital Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 54,682 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 271,203 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Secor Capital Advsrs L P, a New York-based fund reported 66,077 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.03% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Com owns 1.85 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has 13,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Lc reported 0.29% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 12,245 shares to 822,586 shares, valued at $26.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com by 19,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,439 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 5,375 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank reported 2,649 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Northern Trust Corporation invested in 670,501 shares. Wafra reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Destination Wealth holds 0% or 1 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.16% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.55% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 11,272 were reported by Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Com. Strategic Fincl Ser has 10,744 shares. Qs Ltd has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Horizon Investments Limited Liability reported 615 shares. 4,700 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 26 shares stake.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 31.07 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 90,872 shares to 113,824 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

