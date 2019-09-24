Reinhart Partners Raised Viad New (VVI) Position By $842,886; Shorts at Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Lowered By 4.89%

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) had a decrease of 4.89% in short interest. YTEN’s SI was 567,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.89% from 596,900 shares previously. With 147,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s short sellers to cover YTEN’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.0079 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5921. About 26,517 shares traded. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) has declined 32.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.92% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Viad Corp New (VVI) stake by 20.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc acquired 12,771 shares as Viad Corp New (VVI)’s stock rose 12.81%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 75,234 shares with $4.98 million value, up from 62,463 last quarter. Viad Corp New now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 8,471 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.41 million. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Gmt Cap Corporation reported 1.32% stake. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Fil Limited holds 27 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 21,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). D E Shaw invested in 0% or 5,856 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Boston holds 0.01% or 59,436 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.63% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 487,512 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 16,584 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,109 shares. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stake by 13,370 shares to 867,378 valued at $31.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 43,607 shares and now owns 928,799 shares. Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) was reduced too.