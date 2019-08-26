Reinhart Partners Raised Its Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position by $1.14 Million; Share Price Declined; As Hyatt Hotels (H) Share Price Declined, Congress Asset Management Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 100,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.24M, up from 991,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 221,763 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale; 23/05/2018 – Crestline Hotels & Resorts Announces Fund to Invest $300 Million in Growth Opportunities; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WAS $165.3 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for a Grand Hyatt Hotel in Athens; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Comparable Systemwide RevPAR Up 4.3%

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 59,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 3.28 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Glbl Buyback: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco’s Sato Has Political Worries About Shinzo Abe (Video); 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH MARCH 31 WERE $951.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s Waldner Says Markets Are Stuck in a Trading Range (Video); 06/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Invesco names Tom Sartain senior portfolio manager

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hyatt trims guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hyatt adds high-profile hotel in Shenzhen – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do P. H. Glatfelter Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GLT) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

