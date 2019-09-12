Reinhart Partners Position in Zayo Group Hldgs Com (ZAYO) Cut by $1.40 Million; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake by $36.33 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (ZAYO) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 43,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 928,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.57 million, down from 972,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 12.85M shares traded or 392.91% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 143.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.14M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 2.19 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Health (NYSE:UHS) by 2,437 shares to 131,245 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd Com by 68,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentherm Inc Com (NASDAQ:THRM).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16 million for 49.81 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 21,924 shares in its portfolio. 618 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. Zimmer Prns Lp invested in 1.33 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 23,285 shares. Bankshares Of America De has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Andra Ap owns 135,800 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Myriad Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability owns 8,095 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 617,199 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Associates has 0.64% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 19,500 shares. Glazer Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 185,032 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bardin Hill Mgmt Partners Lp holds 826,532 shares. Nordea Invest Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 8,176 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 80,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Parkside Fincl Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 465,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Carlson Capital Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 449,420 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 147,704 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 36,516 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Co owns 0.62% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 680,552 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 552,276 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 1.44 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 918 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 938,884 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Clear Street Markets holds 54,622 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc reported 1.51 million shares.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.36 million shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $203.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 983,005 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.