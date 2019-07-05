Reinhart Partners Maintains Stake in Ingredion Com (INGR); Raytheon Co. (RTN) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Lifted Its Holding by $808,990

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (INGR) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 12,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 287,749 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, up from 275,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.19. About 190,854 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.6. About 1.20M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Insur Entertainment reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Linscomb & Williams stated it has 5,452 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Windward Capital Ca owns 2,149 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2,277 were reported by Parkside National Bank. The Maine-based Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.33% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, National Pension Serv has 0.21% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 296,087 shares. Clark Mngmt Group owns 4,862 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru holds 2,878 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 397,090 shares. New York-based American Grp has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 77,952 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 101,655 are owned by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc holds 125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 26,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Moreover, Denali Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.81% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 56,900 shares. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 377,800 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 45,481 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage Inc accumulated 25,462 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 344,364 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt reported 19,719 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Secor Capital Advsr Lp holds 0.42% or 21,633 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 544,450 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited holds 5,772 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 35,452 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

