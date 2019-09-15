Reinhart Partners Lowered Loews Com (L) Position by $562,680; Market Valuation Rose; Kempen Capital Management Holding In Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Was Boosted

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp Com (L) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 10,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 271,409 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.84M, down from 281,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 913,385 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 46.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 11,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 25,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc Com (NYSE:MMI) by 94,784 shares to 241,167 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp Com by 239,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Tr Inc Com (NYSE:MPW).

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45 million for 20.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

