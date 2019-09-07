Reinhart Partners Lowered Its Universal Health (UHS) Stake by $7.23 Million as Stock Rose; Hound Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) as Stock Declined

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 60,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 169,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.69M, down from 230,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $447.04. About 85,015 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health (UHS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 54,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 128,808 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, down from 183,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Universal Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 676,826 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Thomas W reported 33.79% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 700 shares. Vident Advisory reported 0.03% stake. Prescott General Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.12M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Citadel Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 48,069 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 8,852 shares. Connecticut-based Goodnow Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 9.28% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 2,554 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Sg Americas Secs has 468 shares. 873 were accumulated by Zacks Invest Mngmt.

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Tao Value Reports About Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $500.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.78 million for 12.61 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $200.98M for 16.26 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 28,518 shares to 593,748 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bncshrs Com (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 39,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,323 shares, and has risen its stake in 1St Source Corp Com (NASDAQ:SRCE).