Reinhart Partners Lowered Its Holding in Invesco LTD (IVZ) as Stock Declined; Highlander Capital Management Holds Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 17,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 3.93 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Invesco names Tom Sartain senior portfolio manager; 26/04/2018 – Invesco’s Sato Has Political Worries About Shinzo Abe (Video); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video); 26/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Dividend Declaration; 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $1,355.8 MLN VS $1,192.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q EPS 62c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Invesco Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVZ)

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3550% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 7.80 million shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.48M for 7.34 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 7.54M shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 105 shares. Valueworks Lc has 402,790 shares for 5.43% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 39,514 shares. Intact has invested 0.09% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust has 467 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Jones Fincl Cos Lllp stated it has 51,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Tru State Bank accumulated 1.06% or 318,692 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Continental Advsr Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 192,164 shares. Allstate Corp holds 204,213 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Shell Asset Company invested in 0.06% or 139,376 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $212,400 were bought by CANION ROD on Thursday, May 2. 10,000 shares were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR, worth $207,120 on Friday, June 7.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Ctzns Bancshs Nc Cl A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2,924 shares to 16,735 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentherm Inc Com (NASDAQ:THRM) by 11,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).