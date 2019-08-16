Reinhart Partners Lowered Holding in Masco (MAS) by $12.44 Million as Share Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While First Foundation Advisors Cut Stake

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 9,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 172,609 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.13 million, down from 181,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Masco (MAS) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 318,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 494,051 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42 million, down from 812,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Masco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 1.51M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61 million for 13.57 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

