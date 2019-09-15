Reinhart Partners Lifted Position in Medical Pptys Tr Com (MPW) as Share Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Raised by $689,700 Its Holding

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Tr Inc Com (MPW) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 36,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 193,392 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, up from 156,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 4.41 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 23,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc Com by 458,301 shares to 940,641 shares, valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 867,378 shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Medical Properties Trust strikes more big deals, eclipsing goal for 2019 – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:MPW) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Properties declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 255,905 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.01% or 38,100 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Lc owns 423,555 shares. Signaturefd Llc has 0.04% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 28,008 shares. National Bank Of Mellon reported 0.05% stake. 15,282 are owned by Blair William & Il. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 25,048 were reported by Eqis Management Incorporated. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Com holds 0.04% or 337,130 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 45,805 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt reported 64,675 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 10,636 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 70,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ent Financial Serv Corporation reported 2,173 shares stake. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.