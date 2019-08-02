Reinhart Partners Lifted Its Trueblue Com (TBI) Position by $722,062; Keycorp New (KEY) Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Trueblue Inc Com (TBI) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 31,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 119,859 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 88,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 95,639 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 20/03/2018 – TrueBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 17/05/2018 – Back to the Tried and True Blue (Chip) at Christie’s; 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins; 03/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: #BREAKING: Suspect wanted in Wilson County added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list; 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 14/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 15/05/2018 – PeopleScout and PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Receive Top Honors from American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 53c

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 173.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 25,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 40,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, up from 14,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 4.61 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (NYSE:WTM) by 396 shares to 39,849 shares, valued at $36.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York Com (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,584 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TBI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta reported 8,752 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 537,031 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 2.97 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 9,169 were reported by Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 126 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 15,000 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.01% or 10,074 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 21,372 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0% or 3,417 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Schroder Invest Management Gru holds 0% or 5,400 shares. 20,017 are held by M&T Fincl Bank Corporation. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.25% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 10,203 shares to 13,704 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 22,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,835 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 232,113 shares. 270 are held by Archford Strategies Ltd Llc. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.16% or 50.95M shares. The Illinois-based Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 274,100 are owned by Andra Ap. Lpl has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 234,778 shares. First Personal holds 1,330 shares. Camarda Lc owns 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 693,432 shares. 1.20M were accumulated by Victory Capital Management. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.44% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 267,633 shares. 238,453 are held by Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corp. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 10,342 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 73,735 shares.